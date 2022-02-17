Pansari Develop Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.60 crore, up 34.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.60 crore in December 2021 up 34.98% from Rs. 15.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021 down 55.44% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021 down 33.92% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.

Pansari Develop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2020.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 115.35 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 388.77% returns over the last 12 months.