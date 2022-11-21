 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panorama Studio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore, up 8200% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore in September 2022 up 8200% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2022 down 371.43% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 335.71% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 168.95 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.21% returns over the last 6 months and 195.63% over the last 12 months.

Panorama Studios International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.16 23.95 -0.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.16 23.95 -0.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 21.55 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.28 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.46 0.49 0.15
Depreciation 0.14 0.15 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.32 2.49 -1.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.04 -0.73 1.36
Other Income 0.94 1.67 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.10 0.94 1.68
Interest 1.16 0.31 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.26 0.63 1.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.26 0.63 1.60
Tax -1.27 -0.02 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.99 0.64 1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.99 0.64 1.47
Equity Share Capital 12.45 12.45 12.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.21 0.52 1.18
Diluted EPS -3.21 0.52 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.21 0.52 1.18
Diluted EPS -3.21 0.52 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Panorama Studio #Panorama Studios International #Results
first published: Nov 21, 2022 09:00 am