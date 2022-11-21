Panorama Studio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore, up 8200% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore in September 2022 up 8200% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2022 down 371.43% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 335.71% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.
Panorama Studio shares closed at 168.95 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.21% returns over the last 6 months and 195.63% over the last 12 months.
|Panorama Studios International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.16
|23.95
|-0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.16
|23.95
|-0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|21.55
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.28
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.49
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.15
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|2.49
|-1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|-0.73
|1.36
|Other Income
|0.94
|1.67
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.10
|0.94
|1.68
|Interest
|1.16
|0.31
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.26
|0.63
|1.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.26
|0.63
|1.60
|Tax
|-1.27
|-0.02
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.99
|0.64
|1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.99
|0.64
|1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.45
|12.45
|12.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|0.52
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|0.52
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|0.52
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|0.52
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited