English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE |Tata Power MD-CEO Praveer Sinha On Energy Business
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panorama Studio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore, up 8200% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore in September 2022 up 8200% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2022 down 371.43% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 335.71% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

    Panorama Studio shares closed at 168.95 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.21% returns over the last 6 months and 195.63% over the last 12 months.

    Panorama Studios International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.1623.95-0.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.1623.95-0.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--21.55--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.28----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.490.15
    Depreciation0.140.15--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.322.49-1.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.04-0.731.36
    Other Income0.941.670.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.100.941.68
    Interest1.160.310.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.260.631.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.260.631.60
    Tax-1.27-0.020.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.990.641.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.990.641.47
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.210.521.18
    Diluted EPS-3.210.521.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.210.521.18
    Diluted EPS-3.210.521.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Panorama Studio #Panorama Studios International #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 09:00 am