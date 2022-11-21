Panorama Studio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore, up 8200% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.16 crore in September 2022 up 8200% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2022 down 371.43% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 335.71% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 168.95 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.21% returns over the last 6 months and 195.63% over the last 12 months.