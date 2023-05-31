English
    Panorama Studio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.87 crore, up 4446.67% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.87 crore in March 2023 up 4446.67% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2023 up 5812.11% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2023 up 8141.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

    Panorama Studio shares closed at 167.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 28.97% over the last 12 months.

    Panorama Studios International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.87187.521.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.87187.521.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--140.59--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.780.13
    Depreciation0.170.150.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.051.201.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0044.80-0.63
    Other Income0.851.200.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8446.000.12
    Interest1.030.690.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8145.31-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8145.31-0.25
    Tax3.3811.39-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.4333.92-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.4333.92-0.17
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5827.25-0.22
    Diluted EPS7.5827.25-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5827.25-0.22
    Diluted EPS7.5827.25-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

