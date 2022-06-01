 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panorama Studio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 92.37% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 92.37% from Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 119.89% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 87.12% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 129.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 149.81% returns over the last 6 months and 202.09% over the last 12 months.

Panorama Studios International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.10 4.04 14.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.10 4.04 14.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.40 0.07
Depreciation 0.05 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.55 3.73 13.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -0.10 1.02
Other Income 0.76 0.84 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 0.74 1.32
Interest 0.37 0.07 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.25 0.66 1.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.25 0.66 1.01
Tax -0.08 0.10 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.56 0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.56 0.83
Equity Share Capital 12.45 12.45 7.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.46 1.09
Diluted EPS -0.13 0.46 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.46 1.09
Diluted EPS -0.13 0.46 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

