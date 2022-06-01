Panorama Studio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 92.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 92.37% from Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 119.89% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 87.12% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.
Panorama Studio shares closed at 129.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 149.81% returns over the last 6 months and 202.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Panorama Studios International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.10
|4.04
|14.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.10
|4.04
|14.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.40
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.55
|3.73
|13.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.10
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.84
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.74
|1.32
|Interest
|0.37
|0.07
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.66
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|0.66
|1.01
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.10
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.56
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.56
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|12.45
|12.45
|7.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.46
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.46
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.46
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.46
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited