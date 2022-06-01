Panorama Studio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 92.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 92.37% from Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 119.89% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 87.12% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 129.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 149.81% returns over the last 6 months and 202.09% over the last 12 months.