Panorama Studio Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.38 crore, up 160.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.38 crore in March 2021 up 160.78% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021 down 62.6% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021 down 59.26% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020.

Panorama Studio EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2020.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 41.45 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -20.29% over the last 12 months.