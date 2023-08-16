English
    Panorama Studio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore, up 170.32% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore in June 2023 up 170.32% from Rs. 23.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2023 up 971.82% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2023 up 824.77% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

    Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

    Panorama Studio shares closed at 218.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 79.47% returns over the last 6 months and 103.11% over the last 12 months.

    Panorama Studios International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.7549.8723.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.7549.8723.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----21.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.49----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.660.49
    Depreciation0.140.170.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.9836.052.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5013.00-0.73
    Other Income1.440.851.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9413.840.94
    Interest0.761.030.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1812.810.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.1812.810.63
    Tax2.273.38-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.919.430.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.919.430.64
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.547.580.52
    Diluted EPS5.547.580.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.547.580.52
    Diluted EPS5.547.580.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

