Panorama Studio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore, up 502.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore in June 2022 up 502.3% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022 up 1.96% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022 up 23.86% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Panorama Studio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 107.80 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 90.12% returns over the last 6 months and 27.88% over the last 12 months.