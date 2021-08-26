Panorama Studio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 7953700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in June 2021 up 7953700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 1116.89% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021 up 1357.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 84.50 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)