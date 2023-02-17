Panorama Studio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.52 crore, up 4541.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.52 crore in December 2022 up 4541.24% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.92 crore in December 2022 up 5907.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.15 crore in December 2022 up 6053.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.