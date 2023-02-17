 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Panorama Studio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.52 crore, up 4541.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.52 crore in December 2022 up 4541.24% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.92 crore in December 2022 up 5907.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.15 crore in December 2022 up 6053.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Panorama Studios International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.52 29.16 4.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.52 29.16 4.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 140.59 33.28 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.78 0.46 0.40
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.20 0.32 3.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.80 -5.04 -0.10
Other Income 1.20 0.94 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.00 -4.10 0.74
Interest 0.69 1.16 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.31 -5.26 0.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.31 -5.26 0.66
Tax 11.39 -1.27 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.92 -3.99 0.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.92 -3.99 0.56
Equity Share Capital 12.45 12.45 12.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.25 -3.21 0.46
Diluted EPS 27.25 -3.21 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.25 -3.21 0.46
Diluted EPS 27.25 -3.21 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited