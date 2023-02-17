Panorama Studio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.52 crore, up 4541.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.52 crore in December 2022 up 4541.24% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.92 crore in December 2022 up 5907.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.15 crore in December 2022 up 6053.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 27.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 121.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.89% returns over the last 6 months and 114.81% over the last 12 months.