Panorama Studio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, up 847.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in December 2021 up 847.32% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021 up 167.96% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021 up 212.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 54.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.94% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.