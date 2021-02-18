Panorama Studio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 97.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2020 down 97.47% from Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 110.12% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 108.63% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2019.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.82 in December 2019.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 36.10 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -42.29% returns over the last 6 months and -1.10% over the last 12 months.