Panorama Studio Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.61 crore, up 2833.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.61 crore in September 2022 up 2833.68% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 7400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in September 2022 up 765.22% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 166.75 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.00% returns over the last 6 months and 182.87% over the last 12 months.