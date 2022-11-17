English
    Panorama Studio Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.61 crore, up 2833.68% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.61 crore in September 2022 up 2833.68% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 7400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in September 2022 up 765.22% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

    Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

    Panorama Studio shares closed at 166.75 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.00% returns over the last 6 months and 182.87% over the last 12 months.

    Panorama Studios International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.6133.412.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.6133.412.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--33.84--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks76.30----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.181.180.84
    Depreciation0.170.170.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.703.093.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.26-4.87-1.60
    Other Income3.220.370.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.48-4.50-1.18
    Interest2.340.980.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.14-5.48-2.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.14-5.48-2.03
    Tax2.14-1.35-0.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.00-4.13-1.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.00-4.13-1.23
    Minority Interest----1.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.00-4.130.04
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.23-1.61-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.23-1.61-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.23-1.61-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.23-1.61-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

