MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Panorama Studio Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 93.42% Y-o-Y

November 25, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in September 2021 down 93.42% from Rs. 43.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 99.35% from Rs. 6.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021 down 107.49% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2020.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 58.00 on November 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.63% returns over the last 6 months and 21.47% over the last 12 months.

Close
Panorama Studios International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2.855.5143.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.855.5143.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----27.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.840.710.43
Depreciation0.030.080.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.587.770.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.60-3.0515.08
Other Income0.420.190.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.18-2.8615.34
Interest0.851.460.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.03-4.3215.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.03-4.3215.10
Tax-0.80-0.623.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.23-3.7011.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.23-3.7011.41
Minority Interest1.27---5.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.04-3.706.16
Equity Share Capital12.4512.457.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-1.360.01
Diluted EPS-0.03-1.350.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-1.360.01
Diluted EPS-0.03-1.350.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Panorama Studio #Panorama Studios International #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Nov 25, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.