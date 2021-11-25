Panorama Studio Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 93.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in September 2021 down 93.42% from Rs. 43.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 99.35% from Rs. 6.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021 down 107.49% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2020.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 58.00 on November 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.63% returns over the last 6 months and 21.47% over the last 12 months.