Panorama Studio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.73 crore, up 978.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.73 crore in March 2023 up 978.88% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2023 up 321.09% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2023 up 70.83% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 167.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 28.97% over the last 12 months.