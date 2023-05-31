English
    Panorama Studio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.73 crore, up 978.88% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.73 crore in March 2023 up 978.88% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2023 up 321.09% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2023 up 70.83% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

    Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

    Panorama Studio shares closed at 167.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 28.97% over the last 12 months.

    Panorama Studios International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.73195.735.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.73195.735.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--147.60--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.521.950.89
    Depreciation0.210.190.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.741.787.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2544.21-3.07
    Other Income0.381.038.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6345.245.68
    Interest3.081.363.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.5443.882.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.5443.882.65
    Tax2.1911.110.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.3532.771.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.3532.771.87
    Minority Interest--0.54-0.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.3533.311.03
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.1226.760.84
    Diluted EPS5.1026.760.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.1226.760.84
    Diluted EPS5.1026.760.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Panorama Studio #Panorama Studios International #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm