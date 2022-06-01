Panorama Studio Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore, down 66.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore in March 2022 down 66.61% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 132.38% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 up 280.56% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 129.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 149.81% returns over the last 6 months and 202.09% over the last 12 months.