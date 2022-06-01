English
    Panorama Studio Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore, down 66.61% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore in March 2022 down 66.61% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 132.38% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 up 280.56% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.

    Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.

    Panorama Studio shares closed at 129.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 149.81% returns over the last 6 months and 202.09% over the last 12 months.

    Panorama Studios International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.4469.1116.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.4469.1116.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----18.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.891.260.68
    Depreciation0.080.040.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.5464.740.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.073.07-3.34
    Other Income8.750.240.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.683.31-3.21
    Interest3.040.671.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.652.64-4.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.652.64-4.39
    Tax0.780.87-1.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.871.77-3.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.871.77-3.19
    Minority Interest-0.84-0.51--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.031.27-3.19
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.457.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.841.04-4.21
    Diluted EPS0.841.03--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.841.04-4.21
    Diluted EPS0.841.03--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:30 am
