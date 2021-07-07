Panorama Studio Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore, down 18.59% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore in March 2021 down 18.59% from Rs. 20.02 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021 down 179.53% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021 down 143.17% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2020.
Panorama Studio shares closed at 41.45 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -20.29% over the last 12 months.
|Panorama Studios International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.30
|9.69
|20.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.30
|9.69
|20.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|10.82
|11.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.03
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.50
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|0.80
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.34
|-2.45
|6.99
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.04
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.21
|-2.42
|7.37
|Interest
|1.18
|0.40
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.39
|-2.82
|7.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.39
|-2.82
|7.00
|Tax
|-1.20
|-0.66
|1.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.19
|-2.16
|5.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.19
|-2.16
|5.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-1.54
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.19
|-2.16
|4.01
|Equity Share Capital
|7.58
|7.58
|7.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.21
|-1.35
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-1.16
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.21
|-1.35
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-1.16
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited