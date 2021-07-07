Panorama Studio Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore, down 18.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore in March 2021 down 18.59% from Rs. 20.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021 down 179.53% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021 down 143.17% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2020.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 41.45 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -20.29% over the last 12 months.