    Panorama Studio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.05 crore, up 112.66% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.05 crore in June 2023 up 112.66% from Rs. 33.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 up 156.42% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2023 up 221.02% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2022.

    Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2022.

    Panorama Studio shares closed at 218.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 79.47% returns over the last 6 months and 103.11% over the last 12 months.

    Panorama Studios International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.0558.7333.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.0558.7333.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----33.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.72----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.521.18
    Depreciation0.180.210.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.5547.743.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.159.25-4.87
    Other Income0.910.380.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.069.63-4.50
    Interest1.643.080.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.426.54-5.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.426.54-5.48
    Tax1.092.19-1.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.334.35-4.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.334.35-4.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.334.35-4.13
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.265.12-1.61
    Diluted EPS3.265.10-1.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.265.12-1.61
    Diluted EPS3.265.10-1.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

