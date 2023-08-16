Panorama Studio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.05 crore, up 112.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.05 crore in June 2023 up 112.66% from Rs. 33.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 up 156.42% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2023 up 221.02% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2022.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2022.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 218.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 79.47% returns over the last 6 months and 103.11% over the last 12 months.