Panorama Studio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.73 crore, up 183.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.73 crore in December 2022 up 183.23% from Rs. 69.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in December 2022 up 2525.11% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.43 crore in December 2022 up 1256.12% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.