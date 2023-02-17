 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Panorama Studio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.73 crore, up 183.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.73 crore in December 2022 up 183.23% from Rs. 69.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in December 2022 up 2525.11% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.43 crore in December 2022 up 1256.12% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

Panorama Studios International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.73 83.61 69.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.73 83.61 69.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 147.60 76.30 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.95 1.18 1.26
Depreciation 0.19 0.17 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.78 1.70 64.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.21 4.26 3.07
Other Income 1.03 3.22 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.24 7.48 3.31
Interest 1.36 2.34 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.88 5.14 2.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.88 5.14 2.64
Tax 11.11 2.14 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.77 3.00 1.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.77 3.00 1.77
Minority Interest 0.54 -- -0.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.31 3.00 1.27
Equity Share Capital 12.45 12.45 12.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.76 0.23 1.04
Diluted EPS 26.76 0.23 1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.76 0.23 1.04
Diluted EPS 26.76 0.23 1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited