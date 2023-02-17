English
    Panorama Studio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.73 crore, up 183.23% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panorama Studios International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.73 crore in December 2022 up 183.23% from Rs. 69.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in December 2022 up 2525.11% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.43 crore in December 2022 up 1256.12% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

    Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 26.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

    Panorama Studio shares closed at 121.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.99% returns over the last 6 months and 114.81% over the last 12 months.

    Panorama Studios International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.7383.6169.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.7383.6169.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks147.6076.30--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.951.181.26
    Depreciation0.190.170.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.781.7064.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.214.263.07
    Other Income1.033.220.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.247.483.31
    Interest1.362.340.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.885.142.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.885.142.64
    Tax11.112.140.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.773.001.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.773.001.77
    Minority Interest0.54---0.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.313.001.27
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.760.231.04
    Diluted EPS26.760.231.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.760.231.04
    Diluted EPS26.760.231.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Panorama Studio #Panorama Studios International #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am