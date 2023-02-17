Panorama Studio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.73 crore, up 183.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.73 crore in December 2022 up 183.23% from Rs. 69.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in December 2022 up 2525.11% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.43 crore in December 2022 up 1256.12% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

Panorama Studio EPS has increased to Rs. 26.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

Panorama Studio shares closed at 121.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.99% returns over the last 6 months and 114.81% over the last 12 months.