Pankaj Polypack Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 88.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2018 down 88.16% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 113.26% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 205% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

Pankaj Polypack EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2017.

Pankaj Polypack shares closed at 49.65 on January 08, 2019 (BSE)