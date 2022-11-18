Pankaj Polymers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 27.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 27.22% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 102.11% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Pankaj Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 7.27 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.64% returns over the last 6 months and 15.40% over the last 12 months.