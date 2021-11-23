Pankaj Polymers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 29.33% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 95.56% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 5.99 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)