Pankaj Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 25.67% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 37.35% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Pankaj Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 5.70 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.80% returns over the last 6 months and 34.75% over the last 12 months.