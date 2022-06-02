Pankaj Polymers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, up 56.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 181.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 1900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Pankaj Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 4.23 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -9.42% over the last 12 months.