Pankaj Polymers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 58.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 58.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 102.33% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 100.3% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2020.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 3.98 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -35.18% over the last 12 months.