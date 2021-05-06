Pankaj Polymers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 58.76% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pankaj Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 58.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 102.33% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 100.3% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2020.
Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 3.98 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -35.18% over the last 12 months.
|Pankaj Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.55
|0.37
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.55
|0.37
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.54
|0.37
|0.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.09
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.13
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.24
|3.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.11
|3.19
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.09
|3.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.09
|3.17
|Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.09
|3.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.09
|3.16
|Equity Share Capital
|5.54
|5.54
|5.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.17
|5.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.17
|5.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.17
|5.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.17
|5.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited