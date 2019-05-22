Pankaj Polymers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 99.87% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 7.27 on April 30, 2019 (BSE)