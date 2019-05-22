Pankaj Polymers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pankaj Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 99.87% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 7.27 on April 30, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Pankaj Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|-0.01
|0.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.09
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.09
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.17
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.38
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.37
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.39
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.39
|-0.09
|Tax
|0.14
|-0.08
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.31
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.31
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.54
|5.54
|5.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.55
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.55
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.55
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.55
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited