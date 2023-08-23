Pankaj Polymers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 14.5% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 588.89% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Pankaj Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 6.50 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.83% returns over the last 6 months and 26.21% over the last 12 months.