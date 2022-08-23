Pankaj Polymers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 9092.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 9092.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 96.78% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Pankaj Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 4.91 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 27.53% over the last 12 months.