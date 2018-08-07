Pankaj Polymers standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.48 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.48 0.90 1.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.48 0.90 1.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.17 0.48 0.67 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.19 0.14 0.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.06 Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.29 0.32 0.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.21 -0.24 Other Income 0.09 0.18 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.03 -0.22 Interest 0.06 0.07 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.31 -0.09 -0.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.31 -0.09 -0.30 Tax -0.02 0.05 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 -0.15 -0.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 -0.15 -0.31 Equity Share Capital 5.54 5.54 5.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.53 -0.13 -0.56 Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.13 -0.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.53 -0.13 -0.56 Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.13 -0.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited