Pankaj Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 37.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 37.08% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 110.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.