Pankaj Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 37.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pankaj Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 37.08% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 110.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Pankaj Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 0.32 0.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.30 0.32 0.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.27 0.32 0.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.08
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.09 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.16 -0.18
Other Income 0.22 0.25 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.08 0.05
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.00 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.00 -0.05
Tax 0.00 -- 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.00 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.00 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 5.54 5.54 5.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited