English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pankaj Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 37.08% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pankaj Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 37.08% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 110.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Pankaj Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.300.320.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.300.320.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.270.320.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.08
    Depreciation0.020.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.090.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.16-0.18
    Other Income0.220.250.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.080.05
    Interest0.080.080.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.00-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.00-0.05
    Tax0.00--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.00-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.00-0.07
    Equity Share Capital5.545.545.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.00-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.01---0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.00-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.01---0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited