Pankaj Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 37.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 37.08% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 110.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Pankaj Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 8.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.73% returns over the last 6 months and 29.51% over the last 12 months.