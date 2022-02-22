Pankaj Polymers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 28.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 28.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 181.68% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 5.06 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)