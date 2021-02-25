Pankaj Polymers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 11.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 11.81% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 115.02% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 121.88% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

Pankaj Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2019.

Pankaj Polymers shares closed at 3.26 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months