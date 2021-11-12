Pankaj Piyush Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 88.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in September 2021 down 88.87% from Rs. 6.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 up 1011.61% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020.

Pankaj Piyush EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2020.

Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 60.50 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)