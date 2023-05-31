English
    Pankaj Piyush Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 446.08% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 446.08% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 52.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 18.84% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 74.81 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.52% returns over the last 6 months and -10.35% over the last 12 months.

    Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.250.800.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.250.800.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.980.44-0.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.820.28-0.69
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.820.28-0.69
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.820.28-0.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.820.28-0.69
    Tax0.000.10-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.820.18-0.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.820.18-0.54
    Equity Share Capital0.400.400.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.534.52-13.45
    Diluted EPS-20.534.52-13.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.534.52-13.45
    Diluted EPS-20.534.52-13.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Pankaj Piyush #Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment #Results
    May 31, 2023