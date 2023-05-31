Pankaj Piyush Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 446.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 446.08% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 52.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 18.84% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 74.81 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.52% returns over the last 6 months and -10.35% over the last 12 months.