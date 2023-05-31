Pankaj Piyush Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 446.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 446.08% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 52.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 18.84% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.
Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 74.81 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.52% returns over the last 6 months and -10.35% over the last 12 months.
|Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.25
|0.80
|0.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.25
|0.80
|0.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.98
|0.44
|-0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.28
|-0.69
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.28
|-0.69
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.28
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.82
|0.28
|-0.69
|Tax
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|0.18
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|0.18
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.53
|4.52
|-13.45
|Diluted EPS
|-20.53
|4.52
|-13.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.53
|4.52
|-13.45
|Diluted EPS
|-20.53
|4.52
|-13.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited