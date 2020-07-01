Pankaj Piyush Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 2.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in March 2020 up 2.8% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 32.79% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.
Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 46.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.18
|0.62
|2.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.18
|0.62
|2.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.74
|0.26
|4.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.32
|-0.50
|-2.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.23
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.60
|-0.13
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.60
|-0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.60
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.60
|-0.14
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|0.60
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|0.60
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|27.24
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.70
|14.94
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-4.70
|14.94
|-3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.70
|14.94
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-4.70
|14.94
|-3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am