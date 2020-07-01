Pankaj Piyush Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in March 2020 up 2.8% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 32.79% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 46.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)