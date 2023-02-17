Pankaj Piyush Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 96.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 96.69% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 17.01% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.