Pankaj Piyush Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 96.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 96.69% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 17.01% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Pankaj Piyush EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.45 in December 2021.

Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 78.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.41% over the last 12 months.