Pankaj Piyush Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 62.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 62.69% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 51.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021 up 52.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Pankaj Piyush EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2020.

Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 78.30 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)