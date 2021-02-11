Pankaj Piyush Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 76.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in December 2020 up 76.56% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 75.9% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 68.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Pankaj Piyush EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.94 in December 2019.

Pankaj Piyush shares closed at 43.95 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)