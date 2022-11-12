Panjon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Panjon shares closed at 15.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months