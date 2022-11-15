 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panjon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021. Panjon shares closed at 14.80 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.33% returns over the last 6 months
Panjon
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.931.481.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.931.481.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.010.84
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.300.130.15
Depreciation0.030.030.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.571.310.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.00-0.04
Other Income0.050.050.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.050.05
Interest0.010.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.040.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.050.040.03
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.040.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.040.03
Equity Share Capital15.5015.5015.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.250.040.02
Diluted EPS5.250.040.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.250.040.02
Diluted EPS5.250.040.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am