Panjon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.