Panjon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.
|Panjon shares closed at 14.80 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.33% returns over the last 6 months
|Panjon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.93
|1.48
|1.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.93
|1.48
|1.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.01
|0.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.13
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.57
|1.31
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.25
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|5.25
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.25
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|5.25
|0.04
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
