Panjon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 34.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in September 2020 down 34.66% from Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 down 29.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2019.
Panjon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.
|Panjon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.79
|0.49
|8.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.79
|0.49
|8.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|0.19
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.96
|--
|7.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.06
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.24
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.03
|0.10
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.01
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.01
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|0.01
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.01
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.01
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.01
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.01
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.01
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm