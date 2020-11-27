Panjon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore, down 34.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.79 crore in September 2020 down 34.66% from Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 down 29.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2019.

Panjon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.