    Panjon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

    June 26, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2023 down 17.42% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.89% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 103.16% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

    Panjon shares closed at 14.16 on June 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.25% returns over the last 6 months and 7.68% over the last 12 months.

    Panjon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.301.371.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.301.371.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.820.470.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.07--0.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10---0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.260.10
    Depreciation0.110.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.624.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.01-4.19
    Other Income0.240.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-4.14
    Interest0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.03-4.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.03-4.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.03-4.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.03-4.15
    Equity Share Capital15.5015.5015.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.04-2.68
    Diluted EPS--0.04-2.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.04-2.68
    Diluted EPS--0.04-2.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 26, 2023 03:44 pm